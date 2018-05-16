HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman convicted last year of embezzling nearly $500,000 from the Red Cross chapter where she worked has started serving her eight-year prison term after a judge revoked her appeal bond.

Diane Williams, of West Hartford, was convicted last May of stealing the money from the Middletown-based Red Cross chapter from 2003 to 2010.

Prosecutors say as finance director she stole funds by inflating her paycheck and paying herself for vacation time she wasn’t entitled to.

After her conviction, she was allowed to remain free on bond pending her appeal and as long as she made restitution payments.

The Hartford Courant reports that a judge Tuesday, after learning the 59-year-old Williams had not been making payments, found she willfully violated conditions of her release, revoked bail and ordered her jailed.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com