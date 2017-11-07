CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman who was granted a new trial after she was convicted of murder six years ago has been acquitted in a second trial.

According to Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions , a Cook County jury found Kerry Masterson not guilty in the 2009 shooting death of a Chicago convenience store owner named Michael Norton.

Masterson was in prison after she was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 58 years when three years later the Center on Wrongful Convictions became involved with the case. Last year, a state appellate court granted her a new trial after determining that the judge had made an error by refusing to allow expert testimony on eyewitness identification.

After a trial that included the testimony of such an expert, jurors acquitted Masterson on Thursday.