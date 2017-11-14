VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman collapsed after hearing she had been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in what authorities call a botched murder-for-hire plot targeting her now-ex-husband, who was shot but survived.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Diana Lovejoy, of Carlsbad, and her Oceanside gun instructor, Weldon McDavid Jr., were convicted Monday of the conspiracy charge as well as attempted murder.
Many in the courtroom gasped when Lovejoy collapsed, and her family started sobbing and asking someone to help her.
Judge Sim von Kalinowski cleared the courtroom so Lovejoy could receive medical attention. Paramedics wheeled Lovejoy out on a gurney and escorted her to a hospital.
Lovejoy faces at least 25 years to life in prison. McDavid, as the triggerman, faces 50 to life. Sentencing is set for Dec. 12.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com