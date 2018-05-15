SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials are warning people in the area to keep an eye out for coyotes after a woman says she was forced to climb a tree at a Massachusetts reservation as the animals surrounded her and her dog.
WHDH-TV reports the woman was hiking with her Labrador through Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Tuesday when they encountered coyotes and fled up a nearby tree.
The unidentified woman told a 911 dispatcher that at least one coyote was about 400 feet away and staring as her dog stayed on the ground, and she shouted down to bystanders to avoid the animals.
The Saugus fire department assisted the woman, and is warning other hikers to be careful in the area.
Information from: WHDH-TV, http://www1.whdh.com