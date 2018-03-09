SUDBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman says a tree fell on her as she was clearing snow from this week’s second nor’easter, causing several serious injuries.

Paula Mackenzie, of Sudbury, tells WCVB-TV she started her snow blower around 7 a.m. Thursday and looked up to see branches coming toward her. Several neighbors heard her screams and consoled the woman until first responders arrived.

Mackenzie was transported to a nearby hospital. She says she has suffered a broken right arm, a cut on her left arm, a black eye and a cut on her head.

The storm took out power for more than 345,000 people across the state. Sudbury officials say dozens of trees are down in the area.

