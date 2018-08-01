ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have detonated an improvised explosive device on a road in southeast Turkey, killing a woman and her infant child.
Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred late Tuesday on a road near the town of Yuksekova, in Hakkari province, which borders Iran and Iraq.
The woman died instantly while her 11-month-old son died in hospital, Anadolu reported. They were driving back from a visit to her husband who is a sergeant in the Turkish army.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a three-decade old insurgency in Turkey’s mostly Kurdish southeast region. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.
The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its Western allies.