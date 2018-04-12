Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A woman and her 1-year-old daughter died after being stabbed at a busy subway station in central Hamburg on Thursday, German police said.

The suspected assailant, the woman’s ex-husband, was arrested.

The knife attack happened Thursday morning at the Jungfernstieg station in Germany’s second-biggest city. Parts of the train lines were temporarily shut down as police responded.

The suspected assailant, a 33-year-old from Niger who was the girl’s father, called emergency services himself after the stabbing and was arrested.

None of those involved was identified, and it wasn’t clear what triggered the attack on the child and his 34-year-old ex-wife.

