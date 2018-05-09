CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a woman who was trapped inside a bedroom during a house fire and a police sergeant who tried to save her are in critical condition.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the fire occurred at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He says when police arrived hey learned that a woman in a wheel chair was inside a bedroom. He says the sergeant rushed in the house but was unable to break down the door because it was obstructed by furniture. Firefighters arrived and were able to break down the door and pull the woman out.

Guglielmi says the woman suffered severe burns over much of her body and the sergeant suffered from smoke inhalation and internal burns. Their names haven’t been released.