SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury convicted a Salt Lake City-area woman of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband for insurance money, with the verdict coming the same day that was charged in another alleged plot.

A jury on Friday convicted 70-year-old Linda Gillman of Herriman of one count of criminal solicitation to commit murder while acquitting her of a second count accusing Gillman of trying to arrange to have her ex-husband’s wife killed.

Also Friday, prosecutors charged Gillman with two more counts accusing her while she was in jail of trying to hire a hit man to kill the same people.

Gillman faces a potential prison term of up to life when she is sentenced April 23 in District Court.