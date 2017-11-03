WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say they’ve charged a 48-year-old woman with stealing $250 worth of baked goods from an order of nuns known for their cheesecake.
Troopers say the theft occurred last month at the Nuns of New Skete (SKEET) monastery in the rural town of White Creek, on the Vermont border, 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Albany.
The nuns sell their cheesecakes and pastries on the honor system at the monastery’s unstaffed gift shop. Police say surveillance cameras caught two women taking merchandise without leaving money in the drop box.
Troopers say surveillance photos released earlier this week and social media postings of the images led to the arrest of a woman from North Arlington, Vermont. The other woman was identified as her 21-year-old daughter, who wasn’t charged.
The cheesecakes sell for $49 and up.