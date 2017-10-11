CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman was sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors accused her of neglecting her three horses.

Joanie Osgood was originally convicted in May 2016, but appealed her case to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where it was rejected. WMUR-TV reports Osgood was sentenced Wednesday on three charges of animal cruelty.

Part of the sentence calls for Osgood to serve 30 days in jail, alongside paying $30,000 in restitution. She is also banned from owning horses again.

Teresa Paradis has been caring for the horses at Live and Let Live Farm since they were seized from Osgood back in 2014. She says the animals are showing rapid improvement and may be available for adoption someday soon.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com