MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with third-degree murder for allegedly providing a fatal dose of heroin to another inmate while they were in the Hennepin County Jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Cortney Ann Metcalfe of Plymouth was charged in the fatal overdose of 40-year-old Kristina Duren of St. Paul. Duren was found unresponsive in her bunk early on Jan. 21.

Metcalfe and Duren were in jail on unrelated drug-related arrests and were in adjacent beds. Investigators looked a surveillance video and saw the two head toward the bathroom the morning of Duren’s death.

After Duren’s death, Metcalfe was taken to HCMC for a search. Officers saw a plastic bindle on the ground under where Metcalfe sat. The Star Tribune reports the bindle contained heroin, which Metcalfe told investigators she had smuggled into jail.