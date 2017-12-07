LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fire that killed a woman and child in Kentucky.

WDRB-TV reports that 26-year-old Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections early Thursday morning and faces several charges, including murder, assault and arson.

An arrest report says Peden admitted to pouring gas and setting the fire at a Louisville apartment building on Tuesday night.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael E. Haag said 41-year-old Archimeda Riley died from smoke inhalation. A yet unidentified child was also killed. At least one other child was serious injured.

Four families have been displaced by the fire.

It’s unclear if Peden has a lawyer.

