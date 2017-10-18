SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Gilbert woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly driving while intoxicated and slamming her car into a motorcyclist at a stop light.

Scottsdale police say 46-year-old Tracy Shelden Morehouse’s blood-alcohol level was .355 — more than four times Arizona’s legal limit for drivers — after the Aug. 13 wreck that killed 45-year-old Greg Dolphin.

Before the fatal collision, police say Morehouse was seen driving south in northbound lanes of Scottsdale Road and she failed to stop after a collision with an SUV.

According to police, Morehouse’s speed was over 84 mph at the time of the fatal collision and previously topped 100 mph.

Morehouse was arrested Tuesday night. She didn’t have an attorney at her initial court appearance Wednesday when her bond was set at $300,000.