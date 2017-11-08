TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman called in a bomb threat to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that 33-year-old Paulletta Higgins was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail Saturday and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, making harassing phone calls and falsely reporting a crime.
Court records show Higgins called the state office in Tallahassee in June to request a hearing for refusal of food assistance. Authorities say Higgins, who called DCF about 100 times that day, told employees a bomb was set to go off in five minutes.
Security officials at the building didn’t feel the need to evacuate.
Higgins remained in jail on an out-of-county warrant. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com