UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman accused of hitting a man in the head with a coffee mug has been indicted on a manslaughter charge months after his death.
The Jersey Journal reports that 55-year-old Alina Lescaille is accused of striking 63-year-old Bernardo Maurin on April 4 at her Union City home. He died three days later.
Prosecutors say autopsy results from the state medical examiner’s office came back in August, and a grand jury handed up a manslaughter indictment last month.
Lescaille was previously arrested on an assault charge. She is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The initial criminal complaint identified Maurin and Lescaille as husband and wife, but authorities say there is conflicting information regarding their relationship.
___
Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal