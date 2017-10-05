HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut woman fatally shot an acquaintance as he slept, poured bleach on his hands in an attempt to remove her DNA and planned with a friend to make the death look like a botched robbery.
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2yrlPCh ) 21-year-old Ashley Pace appeared in court Wednesday and was held on $1.5 million bail.
Pace is accused of murder in the June 22 death of 37-year-old Shermane Rose. An arrest warrant says she told investigators she was afraid of him, so she took his gun, searched the internet for “how to shoot a .357 magnum” and killed him.
Police say she was seen on surveillance video purchasing bleach, which she allegedly used to clean her hands and his.
Pace’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com