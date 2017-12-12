HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged in the death of a motorcyclist in what authorities say was an impaired driving crash.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that First Sgt. M.W. King with the State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Lori Saubers was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired in the death of 61-year-old Joseph Pallassino on Sunday.

King said Saubers drove her SUV into Pallassino’s path as he was riding his motorcycle near Holden Beach.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Pallassino died. Saubers’ condition is unclear.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

