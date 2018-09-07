TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been accused of abandoning her blind and deaf dog along a road.

A local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says 59-year-old Tania Connelly has been charged with animal cruelty and has been issued a summons to appear in court this month. The SCPA alleges Connelly abandoned the dog Saturday because she could not afford the animal’s veterinary expenses.

Connelly told NJ.com Friday she left her dog, Bruna, in a grassy area while she went shopping at a nearby Walmart store because she didn’t want to leave Bruna in her car. She says she planned to return.

The dog had no identification, but authorities found the Fort Lee woman because a witness photographed her car.