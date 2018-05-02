AVA, Mo. (AP) — A 69-year-old Missouri woman is charged with first-degree murder in her husband’s death.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Glenda Mason Young, of Ava, was arrested Monday after a grand jury indicted her in the January 2017 death of 61-year-old David Raymond Young.
David Young was found dead at the couple’s home near the unincorporated town of Squires.
Authorities have not said how the victim died or what evidence led to his wife’s arrest.
She is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Online court records don’t show an attorney for Young.