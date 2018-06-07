NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A woman charged with killing a Connecticut couple and their adult son in what authorities called a botched fake robbery has pleaded not guilty.

Ruth Correa appeared in court Wednesday to answer the charges against her in the December slayings.

Police say Kenneth Lindquist and Janet Lindquist were killed in their Griswold home. Their son, Matthew, was found fatally stabbed in the woods nearby.

Court records show Ruth Correa told investigators that she and her brother, Sergio, met with Matthew Lindquist to exchange drugs for guns kept inside his parents’ home. She says the plan was to make it look like a robbery, but Lindquist backed out.

Sergio Correa was arraigned on murder charges this week. Sergio Correa’s lawyer says his client wasn’t involved in the killings and his sister is lying.