WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — A woman from South Korea has been charged in the beating death of her 90-year-old mother in suburban Philadelphia.
Sixty-three-year-old Sung Hee Kim of Ha-Nam City, Kyung Ki Province, is charged with criminal homicide in the Warminster slaying.
Police allege that she called the Bucks County emergency dispatch line just before 6 a.m. Saturday and said “I killed a woman. I killed my mother.”
Officers found 90-year-old Chung Sook Chang unconscious with head injuries in the Charter Arms complex unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said Kim is in the country visiting relatives. They haven’t talked about a suspected motive. Kim remains in custody pending a May 10 preliminary hearing; court documents don’t list an attorney who could respond to the charge.