FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is charged in the hit-and-run death of a man in a motorized wheelchair.

News outlets report 26-year-old Christina Marie Carroll turned herself in Tuesday afternoon following the Friday night crash that killed 57-year-old Kevin Allan Doherty. Police reports indicate Doherty was traveling west in the eastbound lane of a Florence road, and Carroll was going east.

Doherty was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.

Carroll is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was booked on a $2,500 bond.

The TimesDaily reports that attorneys Tim Case and Candace Garner are representing Carroll. Case described the crash as an accident.