FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is charged in the hit-and-run death of a man in a motorized wheelchair.
News outlets report 26-year-old Christina Marie Carroll turned herself in Tuesday afternoon following the Friday night crash that killed 57-year-old Kevin Allan Doherty. Police reports indicate Doherty was traveling west in the eastbound lane of a Florence road, and Carroll was going east.
Doherty was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
Carroll is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was booked on a $2,500 bond.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
The TimesDaily reports that attorneys Tim Case and Candace Garner are representing Carroll. Case described the crash as an accident.