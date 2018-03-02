EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have charged a South Kingstown woman in connection with a crash in January that claimed the lives of two of her passengers.

Police say 25-year-old Precious Montey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on two counts of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death.

Police say Montey was behind the wheel of a Jeep in East Greenwich at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 27 when she lost control, veered across two lanes, and struck a tree.

Two passengers, 21-year-old Emma Brown and 33-year-old Lorenzo Smith, both of South Kingstown, died at the scene. Montey and another passenger were hospitalized.

Police say Montey’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

It couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer.