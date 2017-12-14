WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Maine in connection with the death her fiance’s 4-year-old granddaughter.

State police say 43-year-old Shawna Gatto was arrested on Thursday and was taken to a jail in her hometown of Wiscasset. They say she has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Kendall Chick on Dec. 8.

Police say the medical examiner has informed them Kendall died from a blunt-force injury to the abdomen.

Gatto is the fiancee of 53-year-old Stephen Hood. Police say Kendall had been living with Gatto and Hood for nearly two years.

Gatto’s first court appearance has not been scheduled. Gatto can’t be reached for comment in jail. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment for her.