DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman is being held in lieu of $5 million bond in the death of her boyfriend’s 2-year-old child.

DeKalb police say Kishwaukee Community Hospital staff notified them that a child had sustained a brain injury under suspicious circumstances. The toddler was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

Authorities allege that on Friday, Alexandra Hoyle of DeKalb, the girlfriend of the boy’s father, slammed the child’s head onto the hardwood floor of their home because he wouldn’t eat.

Hoyle was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated battery to a child. The child died Wednesday and the charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if Hoyle has legal representation. She is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.