SENNETT, N.Y. (AP) — A 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing the deaths of a man and child earlier this year in a crash on a central New York road that left her toddler son paralyzed.
Prosecutors in Cayuga County say Kadesha Dunham, of North Syracuse, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault.
State police say Dunham was driving on a road in the Finger Lakes town of Sennett on June 16 when she attempted to pass a concrete truck in a no-passing zone and slammed head-on into a pickup truck.
Two passengers in Dunham’s vehicle, 29-year-old Terrell Jackson and 2-year-old IyLeiah Noreault, were both killed. The 2-year-old’s mother was injured, and Dunham’s 3-year-old son, was left paralyzed.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
Dunham is free on her own recognizance. It couldn’t be learned from court officials if she has a lawyer.