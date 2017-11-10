SENNETT, N.Y. (AP) — A 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing the deaths of a man and child earlier this year in a crash on a central New York road that left her toddler son paralyzed.

Prosecutors in Cayuga County say Kadesha Dunham, of North Syracuse, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault.

State police say Dunham was driving on a road in the Finger Lakes town of Sennett on June 16 when she attempted to pass a concrete truck in a no-passing zone and slammed head-on into a pickup truck.

Two passengers in Dunham’s vehicle, 29-year-old Terrell Jackson and 2-year-old IyLeiah Noreault, were both killed. The 2-year-old’s mother was injured, and Dunham’s 3-year-old son, was left paralyzed.

Dunham is free on her own recognizance. It couldn’t be learned from court officials if she has a lawyer.