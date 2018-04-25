WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman charged in a murder-for-hire case will live with her parents in Georgia while she awaits trial.

Tina Jones of Des Plaines is accused of going online and using bitcoin currency to hire someone to kill the wife of a man with whom she was having an affair. She was arrested earlier this month.

The Daily Herald reports Jones’ father posted 10 percent of her $250,000 bail last week.

DuPage County Judge George Bakalis ruled she may live with her parents in Grayson, Georgia. Jones will be on electronic monitoring and may only leave to travel to Illinois for court hearings.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old registered nurse paid a dark web company more than $10,000 in bitcoin to have the woman killed.