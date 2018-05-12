MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with first-degree murder in her 2-year-old son’s death.
Memphis police announced 25-year-old Davida F. Wooden’s arrest in a statement on Twitter Saturday. She also is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
The statement says the boy was unresponsive when officers arrived at a home Thursday. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the boy had multiple blunt force trauma injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
Wooden is being held in the Shelby County Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.