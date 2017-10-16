NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in a home in Delaware.

Newark police say in a news release that the stabbing occurred early Saturday. Officers say the victim, a 28-year-old man who was visiting the home reported he was stabbed several times in the chest while sitting on a couch.

The man was treated and released at a hospital.

Police say investigators found a knife with a 3-inch blade in the home. A woman in the home was arrested after she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Carolyn S. Pemberton was arrested and charged with assault.