NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in a home in Delaware.
Newark police say in a news release that the stabbing occurred early Saturday. Officers say the victim, a 28-year-old man who was visiting the home reported he was stabbed several times in the chest while sitting on a couch.
The man was treated and released at a hospital.
Police say investigators found a knife with a 3-inch blade in the home. A woman in the home was arrested after she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
Twenty-six-year-old Carolyn S. Pemberton was arrested and charged with assault.