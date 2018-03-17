Share story

The Associated Press

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been charged with reckless driving after police say her car struck and seriously injured a contractor repairing guardrails on Interstate 85.

Patrice West of North Chesterfield was also charged with failure to maintain control and driving with a suspended license after the accident Friday afternoon.

Donald Wesley, of Chesapeake, a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor, was working on guardrails in a work zone on the left shoulder of I-85 when a 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by West veered off the road and struck him.

Wesley remained hospitalized and was listed in stable condition Saturday.

West is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail for failing to comply with a court order from Chesterfield County.

State police said the crash remains under investigation.

