NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Humane Society of Louisiana says a New Orleans woman found a cat’s severed head upright on the sidewalk in her Uptown neighborhood.
President Jeff Dorson says Victoria Marchante told him she found the black-and-white head during a walk Friday morning, went home briefly, and it was gone when she returned. He quotes her in a news release Tuesday as saying it appeared deliberately placed, “like a sick trophy.”
Officer Gary Scheets says in an email that New Orleans police have taken a report on the incident and will work with other agencies investigating it.
Dorson says Marchante didn’t get photos, but tells him a neighbor did. He says he plans to go door-to-door Wednesday, leaving flyers asking residents to share any photos and other information they may have.
