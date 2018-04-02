GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police evacuated a block in southern Oregon after an elderly woman and her grandson dropped off a World War II-era grenade at a police and fire station.

Lt. Dennis Ward of the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the woman told an officer Monday that someone had given her the grenade in 1945. The officer placed it on the ground and the area was evacuated.

The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called in to remove the grenade, and the area was reopened just before noon.

The squad determined the grenade wasn’t live.

No investigation is planned.