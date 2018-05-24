HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to decades in prison in the killing of her husband.
The Kentucky New Era reports Jessie L. Goslyn and Jarred Tabor Long were sentenced Wednesday for the 2012 killing of Fort Campbell soldier Vincent Goslyn Jr. Goslyn was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison and Long was sentenced to 30 years.
The newspaper reports that Goslyn is accused of luring her husband to a remote area by having Long pose as a stranded motorist. Vincent Goslyn’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on Feb. 3, 2012. Long has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a deal. Goslyn has pleaded guilty to complicity to murder.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com