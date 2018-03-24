ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman’s 3-month-old daughter.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office says 23-year-old Christina Hazlett and 21-year-old Jerry Andresen, both of Athens, also face charges for allowing drug trafficking at their apartment and for injuring Ayla-Rae Hazlett prior to her death earlier this month.

Authorities say the infant died of blunt-force trauma.

Police went to an Athens apartment where the child’s grandmother lived March 12 because the baby was reportedly unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s unclear whether Hazlett and Andresen have attorneys.