ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged a western New York woman and her boyfriend in connection with the drug-related death of the woman’s 10-year-old son.

Police say J’Vieon Grayson-Sutton died in June from a synthetic opioid overdose that occurred in a home in Churchville, near Rochester.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dolfona Grayson and 30-year-old Walter Tyler Morse were indicted Thursday on manslaughter charges. The mother has been released while the man is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Morse has been held in jail since November, when he was charged with attempted murder and assault stemming from an incident with the boy’s biological father. The Democrat and Chronicle reports that attempted to shoot the man in Rochester in October to prevent him from testifying in the boy’s case.

It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if Grayson and Morse have lawyers.