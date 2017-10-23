CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Chandler woman booked on suspicion of drunken driving and murder in the deaths of two people during an auto crash had her 3-year-old daughter in her car at the time of the collision.

Records released Monday say 26-year-old Lauren Tamburrelli’s daughter was in car seat.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety declined to say whether the girl was injured in Saturday’s collision on Interstate 10 in Chandler.

Authorities say Tamburrelli’s car struck an SUV, causing the SUV to roll over.

The SUV’s passenger died after being ejected, while its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle that was side-swiped by Tamburrelli was brought to a hospital for medical attention.

It’s unclear whether an attorney has yet been assigned to Tamburrelli.