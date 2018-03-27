LOVELY, Ky. (AP) — A coroner in Kentucky says a third person has died in a fatal shooting near an abandoned strip mine.

Media outlets quote Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts as saying 31-year-old Amber Lockard of Huddy was pronounced dead Tuesday. She had been hospitalized since Friday’s shooting.

Two others killed in the shooting were identified by Kentucky state police as 20-year-old Micah Sammons of Kimper and 26-year-old Derek L. James of Huddy.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

The road near the strip mine in eastern Kentucky is a popular spot used by residents for riding all-terrain vehicles.