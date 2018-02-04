APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her baby daughter have been injured after a boat engine exploded on Canyon Lake northeast of Apache Junction.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the engine caught fire Saturday afternoon.

They say the unidentified woman and her 7-month-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say the baby was airlifted to a hospital with arm burns and her mother received minor injuries to both legs.

They say the explosion appears to be an accident but is being investigated.