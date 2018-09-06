PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland renter bitten by a raccoon is suing her ex-landlords claiming they allowed so much trash to pile up that it attracted dangerous vermin to the property.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Heidi Schultz filed her lawsuit Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. She’s seeking to have her $26,000 in medical bills covered and is also seeking $125,000 for pain and distress.
Schultz says a year ago she was walking her Chihuahuas past the garbage area at the 600-unit Wimbledon Square apartments when the raccoon attacked her leg. She says someone nearby hit it with a duffel bag to stop the attack.
She says she went to a hospital for treatment including injections to prevent rabies.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Trump calls on NY Times to turn senior official who wrote critical 'resistance' op-ed 'over to government at once!'
- Why are Native American women vanishing? And who’s looking for them? WATCH
- Trump rips searing New York Times op-ed from unnamed senior official
Representatives from Wimbledon Square and the company that owns the complex, Prime Group, didn’t return messages seeking comment.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com