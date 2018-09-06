PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland renter bitten by a raccoon is suing her ex-landlords claiming they allowed so much trash to pile up that it attracted dangerous vermin to the property.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Heidi Schultz filed her lawsuit Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. She’s seeking to have her $26,000 in medical bills covered and is also seeking $125,000 for pain and distress.

Schultz says a year ago she was walking her Chihuahuas past the garbage area at the 600-unit Wimbledon Square apartments when the raccoon attacked her leg. She says someone nearby hit it with a duffel bag to stop the attack.

She says she went to a hospital for treatment including injections to prevent rabies.

Representatives from Wimbledon Square and the company that owns the complex, Prime Group, didn’t return messages seeking comment.

