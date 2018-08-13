PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A manager at an office supply store in North Carolina has been fired after a pregnant woman shopping there was confronted about what she was concealing beneath her shirt: “Twins,” she said.
Sherell Bates tells WSOC-TV she was paying for back-to-school supplies Friday when a police officer had her step aside and explain what was under her shirt.
Bates says she responded that she’s 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, but he didn’t believe her. So she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly.
Staples says the manager apologized and her purchases were refunded.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Washington man's idea for defusing 'fecal time bomb' on Mount Everest
- In Australia town of 11 people, mysterious disappearance turns neighbor against neighbor
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Says Bates: “No mom should have to go through that.”
Staples subsequently said in a statement Monday that the manager of the Pineville store “did not follow correct protocol” and was fired.
___
Information from: WSOC-TV, http://www.wsoctv.com