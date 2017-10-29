BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington say a woman was assaulted by a stranger in her downtown apartment early Saturday morning.
Police say the woman awoke to a man in her bedroom shortly before 2 a.m. Authorities say when she verbally confronted him, he assaulted her.
The man then fled the Bradley Street apartment.
Police say the suspect is described as tall and thin, and was wearing dark clothing and a dark knit hat.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.