BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington say a woman was assaulted by a stranger in her downtown apartment early Saturday morning.

Police say the woman awoke to a man in her bedroom shortly before 2 a.m. Authorities say when she verbally confronted him, he assaulted her.

The man then fled the Bradley Street apartment.

Police say the suspect is described as tall and thin, and was wearing dark clothing and a dark knit hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.