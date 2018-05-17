FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — The woman assaulted at a Louisiana car wash last week has died.
Ferriday Police Investigator Richard Madison told the Natchez Democrat on Thursday that Teresa Poole succumbed to her injuries. He said he was told about her death that morning by the coroner and didn’t have any other information yet.
The May 9 attack was captured on security video, which Madison says led to the arrest Tuesday of 20-year-old Donteale K. Carter, who has a Friday morning hearing on a charge of second-degree battery.
Carter is being held in the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail while the investigation continues.

Information from: Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/