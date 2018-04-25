SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a North Carolina arcade over the weekend.
Local media outlets reported that 42-yea-rold Dedric Michelle Mason of Salisbury was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.
Forty-five-year-old James Christopher Davis was shot and wounded early Saturday at the Fishzilla Arcade. He died about two hours later in a hospital.
Mason is being held in the Rowan County jail. She has a court appearance scheduled Thursday. It was not known if she has a lawyer yet.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.