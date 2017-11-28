RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a suburban St. Louis apartment building.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was taken into custody early Tuesday. Police say the victim and suspect in the Richmond Heights shooting knew each other. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Police didn’t say what led up to the homicide.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com