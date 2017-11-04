SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman is in custody after driving past a barricade and dragging an officer with her car.
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police say 25-year-old Dana Lewton, of Savannah, was arrested Saturday and faces charges of failing to obey a police officer directing traffic, driving on a closed road and hit-and-run.
Lewton was trying to get to a fast food restaurant about 8:30 a.m. when she drove onto a part of Washington Street that was closed for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. Officer Corey Stevens asked her to turn around, but she ignored. When another officer tried to wave her down, she turned her car around and returned to Stevens who reached into the vehicle when it slowed.
Lewton then fled, resulting in Stevens being dragged.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Officers located Lewton and arrested her.