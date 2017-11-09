ASHTON, La. (AP) — A 27-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested after crashing her car and causing the death of a 2-year-old who was ejected.

Louisiana State Police say Grace Loustaloot, of Franklin, was headed south on Louisiana 83 about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when she ran off the road. A preliminary investigation says Loustaloot overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide across both lanes, enter a ditch and overturn.

The child, Temperence Finister, of Franklin, was not properly restrained and was thrown from the vehicle. Troopers say she was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Two other juveniles were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

State police say toxicology samples were taken from Loustaloot and submitted for analysis.

Loustaloot faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and possession of Schedule IV narcotics.