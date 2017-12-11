Share story

By
The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a woman has been arrested after trying to smoke on a Southwest flight from Portland to Sacramento, then shouting she was going to kill everyone on the plane.

In video obtained by CBS13 in Sacramento, the woman is wearing a white hat and sunglasses as she spews profanities and threats at the crew and pushes a flight attendant.

Southwest said in a statement Monday that the plane received priority treatment from air traffic control to land quickly in Sacramento, and law enforcement met the plane on the tarmac to arrest her.

In a jailhouse interview with CBS13, the woman, 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo of Sandy, Oregon, said she tried to smoke because of anxiety.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She said she didn’t know why she made the death threats, adding that the person doing that “was not me.”

The Associated Press