SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman who allegedly crashed a stolen SUV into a Sioux Falls apartment building.

A police statement says officers tried to pull the vehicle over around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, but the driver fled. Officer lost sight of it and heard a loud crash. They arrived to see the SUV had crashed into a first-floor apartment and gone partially inside. The officers saw her run away, but caught her after a short chase.

Four people were inside, including a baby and toddler. A man was taken to the hospital with minor leg injuries. The other three were unhurt, but debris landed on them.

The 20-year-old driver faces several potential charges, including possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated eluding, hit and run, driving while intoxicated and ingesting a controlled substance.